Manufacturing production shrinks for second month in July

Manufacturing production recorded its second consecutive contraction in July, in line with analysts’ expectations.

Manufacturing production decreased 1.1% in July, after the sector fell by 3.2% in June. This was slightly less than the Bloomberg consensus for a contraction of 1.5%.

The sector has been burdened by weak consumer demand and softening export growth prospects as a result of the strained global trade situation, mostly between the US and China.

The biggest drags were an 8% fall in petroleum, chemical products, rubber and plastic products; a 4.4% drop in basic iron and steel, non-ferrous metal products, metal products and machinery' and a 5.1% decrease in wood and wood products, paper, publishing and printing.

Compared to the prior month, however, seasonally adjusted manufacturing production increased by 0.4% in July.