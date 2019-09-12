Eskom contract threatens South32 deal
While Mike Teke’s venture is the prime bidder for South32’s coal assets, an Eskom supply deal could scuttle talks
12 September 2019 - 05:00
Black-owned coal miner Seriti Resources is South32’s top pick to buy its SA coal assets — but a loss-making contract with Eskom could still scupper a deal.
Last month South32 said Seriti Resources had been selected as the exclusive bidder for its SA Energy Coal business, which includes the Khutala and Klipspruit collieries and the Wolvekrans Middelburg Complex.
