News Leader
WATCH: Why Amcu has declared a dispute during wage talks
James Wellsted from Sibanye-Stillwater talks to Business Day TV about wage talks with the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union
11 September 2019 - 10:22
Wage talks in the platinum sector have stalled and the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) has declared a dispute.
Amcu is demanding a three-year wage increase of R1,500/year for entry-level workers and a 10%/year rise for skilled workers as well as a number of other allowances, benefits and improvements in conditions of employment.
Business Day TV spoke to James Wellsted from Sibanye-Stillwater to discuss the next step in the negotiations following Amcu’s decision to declare a dispute.
Or listen to the full audio: