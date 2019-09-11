Companies / Mining

News Leader

WATCH: Why Amcu has declared a dispute during wage talks

James Wellsted from Sibanye-Stillwater talks to Business Day TV about wage talks with the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union

11 September 2019 - 10:22 Business Day TV
Amcu members who work for Sibanye-Stillwater gather for a strike update on a koppie near a gold mine in Carletonville, west of Johannesburg. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL
Amcu members who work for Sibanye-Stillwater gather for a strike update on a koppie near a gold mine in Carletonville, west of Johannesburg. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL

Wage talks in the platinum sector have stalled and the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) has declared a dispute.

Amcu is demanding a three-year wage increase of R1,500/year for entry-level workers and a 10%/year rise for skilled workers as well as a number of other allowances, benefits and improvements in conditions of employment.

Business Day TV spoke to James Wellsted from Sibanye-Stillwater to discuss the next step in the negotiations following Amcu’s decision to declare a dispute.

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | SpotifyApple PodcastsPocket Casts | Player.fm 

Amcu thrown a lifeline as labour registrar decides against deregistering it

Advocate Lehlohonolo Molefe said that written representations from the union’s leadership convinced him to stop the process
National
1 week ago

Sibanye eyes return to dividends in 2020

Sibanye-Stillwater puts a tough six months behind it and sees a strong finish to 2019
Companies
1 week ago

Protracted strike to plunge Sibanye into R265m loss

Although it didn’t cave in to demands for higher wages, industrial action has blown a big hole in Sibanye’s pocket
Companies
2 weeks ago

Implats full-year underlying headline earnings back to 2012 levels

Implats advises investors to expect profits coming from higher metal prices, improved operational performances and increased sales
Companies
3 weeks ago

Marikana compensation quandary

The Marikana commission’s terms of reference were not broad enough for it to make a recommendation on compensation of the victims of the August 16 ...
Features
3 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.