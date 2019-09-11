WATCH: Why Amcu has declared a dispute during wage talks

Wage talks in the platinum sector have stalled and the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) has declared a dispute.

Amcu is demanding a three-year wage increase of R1,500/year for entry-level workers and a 10%/year rise for skilled workers as well as a number of other allowances, benefits and improvements in conditions of employment.

Business Day TV spoke to James Wellsted from Sibanye-Stillwater to discuss the next step in the negotiations following Amcu’s decision to declare a dispute.