NEWS ANALYSIS: ANC busy mowing the lawn while the house is on fire
31 July 2019 - 05:04
It was somewhat poetic on Tuesday that StatsSA released the results of its quarterly labour force survey, showing a 1.4% jump in unemployment to 29%, just before the ANC released the outcome of its four-day national executive committee meeting.
The news cycle was there overtaken by analysis of the jobs bloodbath and lack of progress in creating jobs.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.