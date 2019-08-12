Opinion / Columnists RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Malema joins the likes of Trump and Erdogan in attacking journalists Despite apprehension over personal safety, joining Sanef application to the Equality Court was vital to obtain an interdict to stop intimidation by EFF leader and his party BL PREMIUM

During a visit to Turkey in 2015, I kept questioning why society there was not up in arms about the escalating onslaught on the media and judiciary. It was clearly leading to the breakdown of the rule of law and a full assault on democracy.

Turkey’s domestic politics and divisions in society over President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s demonising of people associated with the Gülen movement had much to do with it.