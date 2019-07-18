Reserve Bank cuts repo rate by 25bps to 6.5%

The Bank slashed its GDP growth forecast for the year from 1% to 0.6% while inflation is expected to average 4.4% in 2019, below the midpoint of the target range, from a previous 4.5%.

“Domestic growth prospects and fiscal risks rate high among investor concerns,” Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago said.

Most major central banks have also adopted more dovish tones, while US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell hinted that the Fed may cut interest rates at its next meeting at the end of July.

“Since the May meeting of the monetary policy committee (MPC), near-term indicators point to weaker-than-anticipated global economic activity. Global financial conditions have eased, as central banks in advanced economies signaled a move towards monetary accommodation,” Kganyago said.

Recent inflation updates and inflation expectations show inflation at or near the midpoint of the 3%-6% target range while the economy took a knock in the first quarter with a steep contraction of 3.2%.

“Recent communication by the US Fed and the European Central Bank (ECB) indicate that, in the absence of significant shocks, monetary policy will remain accommodative over the medium term,” Kganyago said.

These shocks could arise from escalating trade and geopolitical tension. “However, market expectations of the extent of future central bank actions appear high, creating the risk of significant market volatility should these not materialise.”