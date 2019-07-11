Cyril Ramaphosa calms Reserve Bank jitters
President Cyril Ramaphosa has ended uncertainty around the leadership of the SA Reserve Bank, reappointing Lesetja Kganyago as governor for another five-year term and filling the two vacant deputy positions with insiders.
In contrast to the tardy way the government dealt with replacing deputy governor Francois Groupe, who resigned in January, and deputy governor Daniel Mminele, who left at the end of June, Kganyago’s appointment came four months before his term was due to end.
The rand extended its gains on the news, dipping below R14/$ to its strongest level in a week, which provides for policy certainty at a time when the Bank has come under increasingly vocal attack from elements within the ANC.
Earlier this week deputy governor Kuben Naidoo fended off accusations that the Bank did not pay attention to employment and growth when setting policy.
Kganyago’s new five-year term will begin on November 9, the day after his previous term ends, the Treasury said on Wednesday.
Fundi Tshazibana, a current member of the monetary policy committee (MPC) who acts as an adviser to the governors, and Rashad Cassim, head of the economic research and statistics department, were appointed as deputies and start their
terms in August.
Tshazibana previously worked at the National Energy Regulator of SA, the Treasury and the IMF, while Cassim has headed the Bank’s research department since 2011. He was previously the deputy director-general responsible for economic statistics at Stats SA and a former professor at Wits University.
"We congratulate the appointees and look forward to working with them. We need not remind them of the tough economic and fiscal circumstances facing SA at the moment," finance minster Tito Mboweni said.
"They have my full support and confidence that they will take SA forward as we move to bring development to our people," he said.
Kganyago, who was appointed by former president Jacob Zuma to replace Gill Marcus in 2014, has been a vociferous defender of the central bank’s independence.
He took public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to court — and won the case — over her report on the Bank’s apartheid-era loan to Bankorp, which also called for a change in the central bank’s mandate.
He has also rubbished calls for the government to buy out the Bank’s private shareholders, calling it a "zombie discussion" and likening it to a "trojan horse". That has made him unpopular with elements in the governing party who want to change the Bank’s mandate to explicitly target economic growth and lowering an unemployment rate that is close to 40% when discouraged workers are included.
"These are appointments that will be able to maintain strong control over monetary policy as the Reserve Bank is increasingly being targeted and finds its mandate challenged," said BNP Paribas economist Jeff Schultz.
"The status quo on the MPC with regards to continuity is important because these individuals have been on the MPC for some time and are well-known to the markets and
who will continue to support and believe in the Reserve Bank’s mandate."
The appointments come a week before one of the MPC’s most eagerly anticipated meetings in recent times. Markets are pricing in an 80% chance of a 25-basis-point cut in the repo rate on July 18, according to Bloomberg, which would be the first reduction since March 2018.
The rand firmed earlier on Wednesday after US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell told Congress that the Fed may ease monetary policy soon, citing concerns about the trade conflict with China and the effect on global growth. It strengthened further after Kganyago’s reappointment, and by 7.24pm had gained 1.3% to R13.99/$.
Economist Thabi Leoka said he hopes Tshazibana and Cassim take on the roles with a "very open mind".
The promotion of Tshazibana and Cassim means the MPC remains at five members, down two since the retirement of Brian Kahn in 2018.