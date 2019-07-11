Cyril Ramaphosa calms Reserve Bank jitters

Earlier this week deputy governor Kuben Naidoo fended off accusations that the Bank did not pay attention to employment and growth when setting policy.

Kganyago’s new five-year term will begin on November 9, the day after his previous term ends, the Treasury said on Wednesday.

Fundi Tshazibana, a current member of the monetary policy committee (MPC) who acts as an adviser to the governors, and Rashad Cassim, head of the economic research and statistics department, were appointed as deputies and start their

terms in August.

Tshazibana previously worked at the National Energy Regulator of SA, the Treasury and the IMF, while Cassim has headed the Bank’s research department since 2011. He was previously the deputy director-general responsible for economic statistics at Stats SA and a former professor at Wits University.

"We congratulate the appointees and look forward to working with them. We need not remind them of the tough economic and fiscal circumstances facing SA at the moment," finance minster Tito Mboweni said.

"They have my full support and confidence that they will take SA forward as we move to bring development to our people," he said.

Kganyago, who was appointed by former president Jacob Zuma to replace Gill Marcus in 2014, has been a vociferous defender of the central bank’s independence.

He took public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to court — and won the case — over her report on the Bank’s apartheid-era loan to Bankorp, which also called for a change in the central bank’s mandate.

He has also rubbished calls for the government to buy out the Bank’s private shareholders, calling it a "zombie discussion" and likening it to a "trojan horse". That has made him unpopular with elements in the governing party who want to change the Bank’s mandate to explicitly target economic growth and lowering an unemployment rate that is close to 40% when discouraged workers are included.

"These are appointments that will be able to maintain strong control over monetary policy as the Reserve Bank is increasingly being targeted and finds its mandate challenged," said BNP Paribas economist Jeff Schultz.