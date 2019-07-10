National

Reserve Bank does not ignore jobs and growth, says Kuben Naidoo

MPC may vote for first rate cut since 2018

10 July 2019 - 05:10 Sunita Menon

The Reserve Bank’s remaining deputy governor, Kuben Naidoo, has defended its independence and insisted that policymakers take growth and employment levels into account when setting interest rates.

