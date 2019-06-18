Carol Paton Writer at Large
Economy

Reserve Bank signals cut in interest rates likely

Food prices, weak demand in the economy and moderating wage growth have eased inflation

BL PREMIUM
18 June 2019 - 05:10 Carol Paton

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.