EDITORIAL: Reserve Bank debate a big distraction

On the Bank’s mandate, governor Lesetja Kganyago has many times made the point that the wording of the constitution gives him the flexibility to consider the impact on growth and employment when making interest-rate decisions. The “primary objective” of the Bank is to “protect the value of the currency in the interest of balanced and sustainable economic growth in the Republic”.

The Bank, the constitution goes on to say, “in pursuit of its primary object, must perform its functions independently and without fear, favour or prejudice, but there must be regular consultation between the Bank and the cabinet member responsible for national financial matters”.

Defenders of the status quo have consistently pointed out that the Bank doesn’t set policy and that this is the responsibility of the finance minister. The governor also regularly gives presentations to parliament, which gives the lie to the idea that it operates in isolation with no political oversight.

Kganyago and Mboweni argue that all of these elements mean the mandate of the Bank is already broad enough, and that in its conduct it is politically accountable.

On economic growth, the Bank’s monetary policy committee, which meets every two months or so, always refers to the outlook for growth in its statements explaining its decision on interest rates. In the May statement, for example, after a meeting that saw the Bank narrowly deciding to keep rates unchanged, it took a mere seven words to get to the first mention of “growth”, though that was in reference to the global, rather than local, outlook.

Overall the statement mentioned “growth” 11 times, and its forecasts are updated more frequently than those of government, which haven’t been revised since the February budget.