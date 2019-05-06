National

Protector turns to Ramaphosa as conflict with Pravin Gordhan intensifies

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says Gordhan's behaviour was at odds with the Constitution

06 May 2019 - 05:10 Karyn Maughan
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: RUVAN BOSHOFF
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has appealed to President Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene in her standoff with public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan.

She accuses the minister of trying to "interfere" in her probe into the SA Revenue Service’s (Sars) alleged rogue unit. Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Khusela Diko on Sunday declined to comment on the April 30 letter sent by Mkhwebane to the president, in which she accuses Gordhan of "not offering much assistance and co-operation" after she tried to "elicit some information and documentation" from him.

