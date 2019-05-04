Ramaphosa is neither saint nor saviour, says Maimane at DA rally

Mmusi Maimane took aim at President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday in a rousing address at the DA’s closing rally ahead of the elections, calling on South Africans to make a brave decision and vote for his party.

The rally in Dobsonville, Soweto, was the DA’s closing event in the last push for votes ahead of the general elections on Wednesday.

The DA has set its electoral targets high by saying it wanted to push the ANC below the majority of the support in Gauteng and the Northern Cape, as well as increase its share of the vote in the Western Cape — where it governs — and nationally.

Ramaphosa’s election as ANC president has helped the party on the campaign trail and has placed him in a position where he is more popular than the party, which has been crippled by factionalism and allegations of corruption for more than a decade.

Maimane accused Ramaphosa of accepting a bribe from disgraced facilities management agency Bosasa and of failing to take action against those who were responsible for “killing” those in the Life Esidimeni tragedy, which saw more than 144 mental health patients die after the ANC government in Gauteng made the decision to move them.