Vehicle sales pick up a little in April, while exports surge

After three months of miserable sales, the new-vehicle market showed marginal growth in April. Figures released by the department of trade and industry on Thursday show that car sales increased by 3.9% from the same period in 2018, and the overall market, including commercial vehicles, by 0.7%.

It is much too soon, however, for motor companies and their dealers to draw conclusions. By the end of April, new-car sales were still 6.2% behind the same stage last year: 112,511 compared to 119,898.

The overall market was 3.7% lower at 171,242.

Still, any growth is good news after such a bad start. Car sales of 24,989 in April beat 2018’s 24,054. Include trucks and buses, and it was 36,794, compared to March 2018’s 36,528.

Vehicle exports continued their record-breaking push in April, growing 53.8% from 2018, to 33,090. For the first four months of 2019, the improvement was 30.5%, to 121,803.