Economy

Investors more impressed with SA now than a year ago — IFC

President Cyril Ramaphosa is sending all the right signals to investors to reduce policy uncertainty

12 November 2018 - 12:21 Sunita Menon

Investors are more excited about SA now, under the leadership of President Cyril Ramaphosa, than they were a year ago, according to the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

“There’s a huge difference between last year and this year. Investors probably wouldn’t have thought very hard about SA before and now they are — they’re very impressed,” IFC country manager Saleem Karimjee told Business Day on the sidelines of the Africa Investment Forum last week.

The IFC, which has a bigger risk appetite than banks, offers investment, advisory, and asset-management services to encourage private-sector development in developing countries.

Ramaphosa was elected as president of the ANC in December last year and took over as president of the country in February, following Jacob Zuma’s resignation.

Business and consumer confidence soared with the news while markets rallied in support. Since then, confidence has slumped once again and SA has fallen into a recession for the first time since the global financial crisis.

The medium-term budget policy statement also painted a bleak picture of the country’s finances which has attracted the unwanted attention of credit-ratings agencies.

Despite this, the IFC said the president had been very clear about his stance on policy issues, such as the mining charter and land reform, which has started to lower uncertainty.

“Something I hear every day is that investors hate uncertainty, but what is being said and what is being done is getting people much more comfortable. For a while, investors were asking themselves what the future is going to look like,” said Karimjee.

“We have a five-year record in SA in terms of investment, with around $450m invested into companies in the country. We’re not scared,” said Karimjee.

The IFC’s comments come on the coattails of an investment conference where Ramaphosa announced that SA would receive a surge in investment of more than R290bn over the next five years. This is expected to have a significant impact on his $100bn investment drive announced in April.

IFC vice-president for the Middle East and Africa Sergio Pimenta said investors were paying close attention to the long-term trends.

He explained that the performance of the economy quarter to quarter was affected by the past but that investors ought to be optimistic that the change in policies will have a meaningful impact.

“The impact of change is not immediate. You can’t change the overall economy of a country the size of SA in a quarter, it’s not going to happen that quickly. You really have to have this more long-term approach and the measures the government have taken show that the direction is good,” he said.

Ramaphosa: Africa Investment Forum will help close deals worth $28bn

The president says the forum is a platform to see infrastructure projects realised and that AfCFTA is imperative for raising investment
Economy
4 days ago

EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa is gradually bringing about a positive mood

President Cyril Ramaphosa's speech at the Investment Summit in October is reason to be confident about the future
Opinion
6 days ago

Most of Discovery’s R13bn spending budget will be invested in SA

CEO Adrian Gore, who is convinced the local economy is poised for growth, says South Africans are all gloom even during a boom
Companies
11 days ago

There will be no land grabs in SA, says Cyril Ramaphosa

President Ramaphosa dispels fears of a Zimbabwe-style land grab in SA, saying he believes accelerated land reform done according to the law can boost ...
National
10 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Retail figures will indicate ...
Economy
2.
SA’s likely to limp out of recession in third ...
Economy
3.
Courts tell government to sort out Eskom payment ...
Economy
4.
Ramaphosa: Africa Investment Forum will help ...
Economy
5.
SA’s recession likely over in third quarter
Economy

Related Articles

ANDILE KHUMALO: The billions Africa needs are available
Opinion

Ramaphosa: Africa Investment Forum will help close deals worth $28bn
Economy

Africa’s infrastructure gaps are an investment opportunity waiting to happen
Opinion

MTETO NYATI: Everything but vision from Cyril
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.