Companies / Financial Services

Most of Discovery’s R13bn spending budget will be invested in SA

CEO Adrian Gore, who is convinced the local economy is poised for growth, says South Africans are all gloom even during a boom

01 November 2018 - 11:05 Londiwe Buthelezi
Adrian Gore: Tight ship
Adrian Gore: Tight ship

Discovery has committed to spending the bulk of the R13bn it plans to invest in its operations over the next five years in SA, saying it believes the fundamentals are in place for the local economy to grow.  

Speaking at the Discovery Leadership Summit on Thursday, Discovery CEO Adrian Gore said part of the investment will go towards capital expenditure on the company’s infrastructure and in getting the Discovery bank, which was supposed to be launched in the third quarter of 2018, off the ground. The company still expects to launch the bank this year.

New investments will also be made to prop up Discovery’s business insurance offering, the umbrella fund business, and other businesses the company is starting but would not elaborate on.

“The sum of those investments and our building as it goes through is a R13bn investment. That might change but it’s pretty set,”  said Gore.

He said Discovery was convinced South Africa’s economy will grow because  the country has made considerable progress despite the challenges it is facing.

“We need a positive narrative to appreciate that South Africa has made progress so that we invest in the future. If the GDP were to contract, and I will be very surprised if that happened, it will be because we haven’t taken the opportunity,” said Gore.

Gore said statistics showed South Africa’s GDP growth  was less volatile than other Brics countries, apart from China, and the depth of its capital market was something to be celebrated. For instance, the value and volume of daily trades on JSE was 30 times bigger than the second-biggest market in Africa, Egypt; and 200 times bigger than Nigeria. 

“You can’t argue we are in decline, it’s simply not true,” he said.

Gore said the problem was that South Africans were always seeking negative signals and thought the country’s problems were insolvable. Even in boom times, sentiment remained negative.

buthelezil@businesslive.co.za

LUKANYO MNYANDA: What could David Cameron possibly tell Discovery’s summit?

Cameron created the Brexit nightmare, and then left politics for a lucrative public speaking career — hardly a great example of leadership
Opinion
3 days ago

TIM COHEN: Discovery’s balance of yin and yang is at the heart of its success

Discovery CEO Adrian Gore is the model of a modern entrepreneur. But how this all happened is much less well known
Opinion
1 month ago

No fireworks for Discovery bank

CEO Adrian Gore plays down talk of an industry game-changer
Business
1 month ago

Adrian Gore's had a long run and shows no slowing of vitality

'I've been here a long time. I feel I've still got a long run'
Business
1 month ago

STUART THEOBALD: Investment summit shifted Ramaphosa’s trajectory, now it's time to consolidate

The last three budget speeches, given by two different finance ministers in the space of a year, have delivered sharply different messages
Opinion
3 days ago

Investment summit tells a good story but it’s not entirely new

Mining commitments boost the president’s conference, but some of the numbers are not new or are just a necessary part of production
Companies
2 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Woolworths pulls David Jones brand from SA stores
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Woolworths drops David Jones brand in SA
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
JSE heavyweights Naspers, Richemont shoot up by ...
Companies
4.
Sanlam BEE deal funds Patrice Motsepe’s new life ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
WATCH: What David Jones has cost Woolworths
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

LUKANYO MNYANDA: What could David Cameron possibly tell Discovery’s summit?
Opinion / Columnists

Discovery moves to contain spread of clients’ personal information
Companies / Financial Services

TIM COHEN: Discovery’s balance of yin and yang is at the heart of its success
Opinion / Columnists

No fireworks for Discovery bank
Business

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.