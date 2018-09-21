Mixed bag of reactions to Cyril Ramaphosa's stimulus plan

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s economic stimulus and recovery plan is likely to have a “modest effect” on economic growth, but is likely to be compromised by “reckless” economic policy, the DA says.

On Friday morning, Ramaphosa announced that the government will reprioritise about R50bn within its existing budget to re-ignite economic growth and create jobs. He also announced the establishment of an infrastructure fund that is a core part of the package.

The package includes the new Mining Charter; major changes to visa requirements to boost the tourism sector; the development of industrial parks and township businesses; and reforms in the telecoms industry, particularly the release of spectrum to create competition and drive down the cost of data.

The DA’s finance spokesperson David Maynier said Ramaphosa was “forced to fast forward and announce” a stimulus and recovery plan after his “new path” of economic growth, employment and transformation — which was supposed to emerge from a series of summits, conference and dialogues — was “too little, too late to save the economy from recession”.

Maynier said the impact on economic growth and job creation is, however, likely to be modest given that the R50bn adjustment amounts to a marginal increase in spending of about 6% on infrastructure over the medium term, and that it was not "new money" but part of the existing budget. He pointed out that the R400bn to be allocated to the infrastructure fund was also not new money and had already been allocated to expenditure on public infrastructure in the existing budget over the medium term between 2018-2019 and 2020-2021.

He said the plan is aimed at speeding up implementation of existing policies, rather than introducing new ones.

“In the end, the 'stimulus and recovery plan' is likely to have a modest effect on economic growth and job creation, and it is likely to be compromised by reckless economic policy proposals being considered, such as the formation of state banks, land expropriation without compensation, and the nationalisation of the Reserve Bank in SA,” Maynier said.

EFF: 'old neo-liberal economic plans'

The EFF said Ramaphosa’s attempts to salvage SA’s economy with the plan, was “based on the preservation of white monopoly interests”.

“Ramaphosa has announced nothing new, but an attempt to repackage old neo-liberal economic plans that have proven futile; they have failed to grow the economy and create sustainable jobs,” the EFF said.