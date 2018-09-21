Cyril Ramaphosa’s rescue plan for SA in six key points

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced measures to kickstart the economy after it unexpectedly entered a recession in the second quarter of 2018.

Introducing the Economic Stimulus and Recovery Plan, he said: "It is evident from the contraction of the economy indicated in the first two quarters that our economic challenges are huge."

The measures are aimed at igniting economic activity, restoring investor confidence and stopping job losses, he said.

Here are the main points he made:

1. Immediate changes to visas

Ramaphosa announced “immediate changes to visa architecture”, including removing obstacles to the travel of minors and reducing the number of countries that require visas to enter the country. The new approach would allow highly skilled foreigners to enter the country more easily.

“We are confident that many more tourists will enter SA.”