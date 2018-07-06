Economy

Foreign-exchange reserves slip to $43bn, Reserve Bank says

06 July 2018
SA’s foreign-exchange reserves fell 0.8% to $43bn in June from $43.4bn in May, the Reserve Bank said in its monthly report released on Friday morning.

Credit ratings agency Moody’s issued an analyst report on Tuesday forecasting that the Reserve Bank’s foreign-exchange reserves would decline to about $38bn by the end of 2018.

A lower gold price saw the value of the bullion the Reserve Bank holds fall nearly 4% to $5bn from $5.2bn, contributing to the Reserve Bank’s gross reserves declining 1.1% to $50.6bn.

The average gold price fell 3.9% from $1,301.49/oz in May to $1,250.67/oz in June, the Reserve Bank said.

"The decrease of $564m in the gross reserves reflects the decline in the dollar gold price, foreign-exchange payments made on behalf of the government and the appreciation of the dollar against most currencies, which was partially offset by the matured foreign-exchange swaps conducted for liquidity management purposes," the report said.

The rand averaged R13.7682 to the dollar in June versus R12.5769 to the dollar in May.

The Reserve Bank’s international liquidity position, which combines gross reserves with foreign currency deposits and forward positions, was $42.4bn following an outflow of $9.9bn in foreign currency deposits.

Reserve Bank denies investigation into Capitec’s initiation fees

Companies
1 day ago

Treasury steps in as VBS depositors queue for withdrawals

Parliament’s finance committee wants an urgent intervention, as the R1,000 daily withdrawal limit is causing hardship for pensioners and other ...
Companies
1 day ago

Why nationalising the Reserve Bank is a dangerous move

The Bank’s shareholders have little influence over policy, but their involvement is essential for transparency and openness, writes Richard J Grant
Opinion
2 days ago

