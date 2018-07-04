No need to make VBS’s poorest depositors suffer, says MP Yunus Carrim

Parliament’s standing committee on finance has expressed deep concern over the way ordinary depositors of VBS Mutual Bank, which is under curatorship, are being treated as they attempt to withdraw funds from their bank accounts.

Elderly pensioners and other poor people are reportedly queuing all night in the bitter cold to withdraw up to the maximum of R1,000 allowed per day.

In a statement on Wednesday, committee chairman Yunus Carrim said the committee understood that the bank was in a dire financial situation but questioned why the release of money could not be managed in a more efficient and humane way.

"As usual, with the failure of a bank, it’s the poorest depositors who are suffering disproportionately and bearing the worst burden," Carrim said.

"It’s just not acceptable that elderly pensioners and other poor people are having to queue through the night in the bitter cold to withdraw up to a maximum of R1,000 and have to return regularly to do so."

The committee appealed to VBS management, curator Anoosh Rooplal, regulators and Treasury to urgently intervene.

"Instead of withdrawals of up to a R1,000 a day, why is it not possible to increase the ceiling and reduce the number of withdrawals a depositor can make per week?

"There are other ways that can also be considered to manage the process better and we urge this be done."

The committee also believed that the government needed to finalise a bill on a comprehensive deposit insurance scheme so that the funds of depositors could be safeguarded in the case of a bank collapse.

"We urge that all the current investigations into wrongdoing by those within and outside the bank, including within the government, be completed swiftly and efficiently — and those identified as the wrongdoers face the full might of the law.

"We also want to see the full overall inquiry into what went wrong at VBS and how this happened, finalised expeditiously.

"The role of the Reserve Bank, other relevant regulators and agencies and the National Treasury also needs to be examined," Carrim said. "Did the regulators fail to perform effectively?

"Also, how has the crisis been managed since the bank was put under curatorship? Is there a need to tighten the regulations to deter the prospects of such bank failures in future?

"The committee would want the inquiry report to be presented to it so that these and other issues can be considered for further action."