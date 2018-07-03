Why nationalising the Reserve Bank is a dangerous move

Recent calls to "nationalise" the Reserve Bank imply that the Bank is a private entity, raising questions about the correspondence between legal definitions and the realities of control, policy making, and administration.

In fact, the Reserve Bank is a statutory creation of Parliament, which also determines the main policy goals that the Bank is tasked to fulfil.

More than half of the Bank’s board of directors, including all the executive directors, is appointed by the president of SA in consultation with the finance minister and a governmentally appointed panel. That panel, in turn, approves a list of candidates from which eligible private shareholders may elect the remaining board members.

The private shareholders have no direct control over any aspect of monetary policy or Reserve Bank operations. Their only role is in the election of a minority of board members from a pre-approved list. This involvement is valuable to the extent that it requires greater openness and provides transparency to the operations and auditing of the Bank.

Successive amendments to the South African Reserve Bank Act have weakened this role and, with the proposed transfer of all shareholdings to the government, it would be lost completely.

The Reserve Bank has always been an instrument of the state. Despite its corporate structure with ostensibly private shareholding, control has always resided in governmentally appointed officers and the politicians who appoint them. The South African government is also the residual claimant on profits. Dividends paid to private shareholders are statutorily capped at a maximum of 10c per share, with any profits in excess of this amount going partly into reserves and the remainder to the government.