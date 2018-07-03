Capitec faces fees probe as Reserve Bank reacts to Viceroy report

The Reserve Bank has written to the National Credit Regulator requesting a probe of loan-origination fees charged by Capitec, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The referral came after the issue was raised in a report by short-seller Viceroy Research in January, said the person, asking not to be identified because the matter is private.

The investigation is ongoing, the person said.

Capitec shares were trading down 1.9% at R870.89 at 9.05am on the JSE.

Capitec chief financial officer Andre du Plessis said he was unaware of the central bank’s referral, or of an investigation by the Johannesburg-based credit watchdog.

In the report, Viceroy said Capitec’s income was boosted by excessive fees on its multiloan product, which carried a monthly charge for allowing a previously vetted customer to extend their facility by answering some questions.

While Capitec said it terminated the product in 2016 — after rules introduced by the NCR meant it was no longer viable — Viceroy said the lender rebranded it and that Capitec’s methods risk over-indebting consumers.

Capitec denied this, saying Viceroy did not understand how the product or its processes work.

The NCR had previously probed the multiloan facility and was satisfied with the fees and interest charged, Capitec said on February 8.