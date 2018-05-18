Economy

WATCH: What retail sales herald for growth

18 May 2018 - 09:36 Business Day TV
Picture: Daniel Born
Picture: Daniel Born

SA’s retail sales growth has outpaced analyst expectations by accelerating for the second consecutive month in March coming in at 4.8% year on year from a revised 4.2% in February.

On a month-on-month basis, however, sales were flat. The main contributors to the 4.8% increase were retailers in textiles, clothing, footwear and household furniture.

Meanwhile, Statistics SA expects retail to contribute a 1.3% decline to the country’s first-quarter GDP.

Econometrix chief economist Azar Jammine spoke to Business Day TV about what the numbers and what they say about the economy.

Slow retail sales ‘to weigh on first quarter GDP’

Statistics SA reports that retail will contribute a 1.3% decline to first-quarter GDP
