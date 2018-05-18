News Leader
WATCH: What retail sales herald for growth
18 May 2018 - 09:36
SA’s retail sales growth has outpaced analyst expectations by accelerating for the second consecutive month in March coming in at 4.8% year on year from a revised 4.2% in February.
On a month-on-month basis, however, sales were flat. The main contributors to the 4.8% increase were retailers in textiles, clothing, footwear and household furniture.
Meanwhile, Statistics SA expects retail to contribute a 1.3% decline to the country’s first-quarter GDP.
Econometrix chief economist Azar Jammine spoke to Business Day TV about what the numbers and what they say about the economy.
