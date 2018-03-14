Ratings agencies are happy with SA, says Nene

All three major sovereign credit ratings agencies had given SA’s February budget a positive reception, while also welcoming the recent political changes, Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene told Business Day from London on Tuesday.

Nene, a team from the Treasury and the Reserve Bank, and business representatives have met Fitch Ratings, S&P Global Ratings and Moody’s Investors Service, as well as bond investors, in the British capital this week.

Nene said he believed SA was telling a "credible" economic story. But he acknowledged it was unclear if Moody’s would cut their rating to "junk".

He said the ratings agency and private investors were asking about a government plan to transfer land from white to black owners.

"Our budget was well-received and they seem confident about the political developments in the recent weeks. It is very difficult to read the body language of rating agencies, but I think it is a credible story we are telling," Nene said.

He said that SA would raise $3bn from the capital markets, which had also responded positively to recent developments in the country.

Tshepiso Moahloli, chief director of liability management at the Treasury, said it could potentially issue in currencies other than dollars and in segments rather than $3bn at once.

"It is all dependent on whether markets are favourable on the road shows, but right now the market is conducive," Nene said. "We are looking at what needs to be done to stimulate growth, among other things building confidence … credibility."