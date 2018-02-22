Keeping a lid on debt-to-GDP ratio will help assist growth

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba sent a strong message in his Wednesday budget that the Treasury is determined to stabilise growth in public debt and rein in the ballooning debt-to-GDP ratio.

Despite a revenue gap that will persist over the medium term, deep cuts in government expenditure are expected to narrow the consolidated budget deficit from 4.3% in 2017-18 to 3.5% in 2020-21. More importantly, growth in the gross debt-to-GDP ratio is projected to moderate, rising from 53.3% in 2017-18 to 56% in 2020-21.

These may seem like small victories, but when compared with the forecasts in the medium-term budget policy statement presented in October, where debt-to-GDP was forecast to grow steadily from 57% in 2018-19 to more than 60% in 2021-22, this is a significant improvement.

Pressure from global ratings agencies and the desire to avoid a local currency downgrade no doubt played a major role in the tough and potentially very unpopular decisions made by Gigaba in the budget, but there are other reasons for keeping public debt under control.

In their now infamous paper Growth in a Time of Debt, Harvard economists Carmen Reinhart and Kenneth Rogoff claimed that rising levels of government debt are associated with lower rates of economic growth. Specifically, they argued that in countries with a debt-to-GDP ratio of more than 60%, annual economic growth declined by 2% and in countries where debt was in excess of 90% GDP growth was roughly cut in half.

Their original paper was, quite rightly, roundly dismissed by the academic community for cherry-picking data, questionable methodology and basic coding errors, but their basic thesis that persistently high levels of debt can negatively impact economic growth is not without virtue.

In countries such as SA, where the debt-to-GDP ratio is rising rapidly and growth is either low or unpredictable, there is a very real risk of running into liquidity issues.

It goes without staying that debt is of itself not inherently problematic. Governments, firms and households borrow all the time to finance both investment and consumption. If money is borrowed now to increase welfare in the future this is helpful so long as the debt can be repaid. Similarly, if money is borrowed for the purposes of investment that will increase productive capacity — for machinery, education, transport networks and so on — then this is a sensible decision.

The difficulty comes when the debt fails to produce the return that was expected and can no longer be serviced. In a similar vein, governments can easily become reliant on debt to drive economic growth.

In the short run debt gives GDP growth a boost, but unless the money is spent wisely, the feel-good factor is short-lived. As was the case in SA over the past decade, poor public investment decisions such as the building of the Medupi and Kusile power stations (and Nkandla), coupled with widespread rent-seeking and corruption, have meant that our economy has failed to realise the returns that were expected and our debt position was becoming unsustainable.

The result is that Treasury no longer has any credibility when it comes to borrowing funds on the premise that they will be spent wisely.

Consequently, financiers are less willing to provide funding and the cost of raising debt rises. In the words of Gigaba himself, government debt is on an unsustainable path and rising debt servicing costs would over time crowd out much-needed social spending.

This in turn would affect economic growth. The result is that for now our best shot at growing the economy is to maximise efficiency gains.

Secondly, there are growing global concerns around rising debt and the inherent instability this introduces into global markets. In the third quarter of 2017 global debt hit a record high of $233-trillion, according to the Institute of International Finance. To put that into perspective, that is more than three times the size of the global economy.

In case you were beginning to panic, let me reassure you that all of that debt is not government debt. The bulk, some $68-trillion, belongs to nonfinancial companies, while governments owe about $63-trillion. The remainder is carried by financial institutions and households, which have borrowed $58-trillion and $44-trillion, respectively.

As is the case with individual economies, households and businesses, debt itself is not the problem, but the risk of bankruptcy or financial collapse as a result of overly optimistic growth projections and unsustainable debt-servicing cost is particularly scary.

I can only hope that the investment decisions made by the nonfinancial companies and financial institutions that carry the bulk of the world’s total debt are more competent than the many governments and households that find themselves in the same position as SA’s government.

• Nortje is a strategic communications consultant.