Mining output accelerated more than expected in November 2017

16 January 2018 - 12:17 Sunita Menon
Picture: ISTOCK
Mining output growth accelerated to 6.5% in November from 5.2% in October, surprising economists who had expected it to slow.

The two consecutive months of growth marked a rebound from a 0.9% annual contraction in September, Statistics SA reported on Tuesday.

The biggest positive contributors were platinum group metals, which contributed 2.8 percentage points; iron ore, which contributed 2.5 percentage points; and coal, which contributed 2.1 percentage points, while gold was a significant negative contributor, contributing -1.3 percentage points.

Seasonally adjusted mining production decreased by 0.7% in November 2017 compared with October.

FNB economist Mamello Matikinca expected a slight reversal in output relative to October’s print, despite global appetite for iron ore and coal remaining robust, and a very low November 2016 base.

Investec economist Kamilla Kaplan explained that growth in the mining sector has been aided by higher commodity prices, relative to decade lows reached in early 2016, adding, "The rise in commodity prices is linked to stronger industrial demand and mine supply constraints."

Kaplan and macro-economics website Trading Economics projected mining output to have risen 4.8%.

Battery minerals catch miner interest

Many diversified mining company executives are keen on battery minerals such as lithium and cobalt as electric vehicles loom as 'disruptive to the ...
Companies
7 hours ago

JOHN DLUDLU: Early poll would reduce economic doubt

Ramaphosa is duty-bound to make strong cases for modernising the ANC and reigniting South Africa’s economic growth
Opinion
7 hours ago

New mine to exploit scramble for lithium

Lithium is considered one of the ‘hot minerals’ given the global push for electric vehicles
Companies
1 day ago

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Ramaphosa’s win not likely to spur rate cut

Many economists expect the repo rate to remain unchanged despite cheer over Ramaphosa’s win, writes Sunita Menon
Economy
1 day ago

