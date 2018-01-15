Companies / Mining

BATTERY MINERAL

New mine to exploit scramble for lithium

Lithium is considered one of the ‘hot minerals’ given the global push for electric vehicles

15 January 2018 - 06:15 Allan Seccombe
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

A new lithium mine is on the cusp of supplying the battery minerals market as Tawana Resources and its joint venture partner, Alliance Mineral Assets, bring the fully funded A$42m Bald Hill into production in the coming months.

Tawana, which is listed in Johannesburg and Sydney, said in an update to investors the market was on track to start supplying lithium concentrate before the end of March from Bald Hill in Western Australia, a mine that will generate 155,000 tonnes a year of spodumene concentrate and 260,000lb of tantalum pentoxide.

Spodumene, a crystal, is the source of high-purity lithium, with other sources coming from brine operations.

Tantalum pentoxide is used to make electronic devices.

Lithium is considered one of the "hot minerals" given the global push for electric vehicles, with millions of dollars flooding into battery research.

Joint research by Northwestern University’s McCormick School of Engineering and Argonne National Laboratory has, for example, found a way to use iron in a "super lithium-rich" battery application that holds a charge for longer and is cheaper than lithium batteries that use cobalt, another "hot" mineral. The iron replaces cobalt.

"If battery-powered cars can compete with or exceed gasoline-powered cars in terms of range and cost, that will change the world," Christopher Wolverton, professor of materials science and engineering at McCormick, is quoted as saying on Northwestern University’s website earlier in January.

Investec said: "The lithium fever under way perhaps has some similarities to that observed when iron ore went over $150 per tonne in early 2013, in that slow supply response to rising demand squeezed up prices that then triggered major producers to rapidly open the taps. This in turn squeezed out a number of new entrants and killed off even more developer/explorers."

seccombea@bdfm.co.za

Steel slump will test mettle as new CEO enters Amsa furnace

All eyes are on local steelmaker's sixth boss in 14 years
Business
1 day ago

Surging zinc set to retain strong price

Miners in SA are set to reap benefits of supply constraints and Chinese demand
Companies
3 days ago

Tharisa’s chrome production soars

The cash-flush producer has set its sights on annual production of 2-million tonnes of chrome a year
Companies
4 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

1.
‘We’re back’: VW launches its all-new Jetta
Companies
2.
How Bitcoin Cash may spell end of Bitcoin
Companies / Financial Services
3.
H&M not sure of timeline for stores after ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Nedbank ‘relied on Steinhoff stars’
Companies / Financial Services
5.
How prospects for SOEs (Eskom and Sanral) are ...
Companies

Related Articles

Small Canadian miners in pole position for electric vehicle battery boon
Companies

Tesla has finished building the world’s biggest lithium ion battery
Companies

The incredibly shaky foundation of the world’s electric driving future
World / Americas

Sasol-backed battery maker looks for funds for new technologies
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.