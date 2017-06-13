Employment prospects darken after downgrades

Prospects for employment will be subdued in the third quarter, ManpowerGroup says.

According to its employment outlook survey for the third quarter, released on Tuesday, South African employers report limited hiring prospects.

Of the 750 employers who participated in the survey, 9% anticipate an increase in staffing levels, 7% expect a decrease and 83% forecast no change.

Hiring prospects declined by three percentage points from the previous quarter, and are four percentage points weaker than a year ago.

Statistics SA released first-quarter unemployment figures on June 1, which showed unemployment is at the highest level since September 2003, at 27.7%.

ManpowerGroup SA MD Lyndy van den Barselaar said: "As both global and local economic uncertainty continues, many businesses remain cautious about increasing staffing levels."