Moody’s explains its SA downgrade

Q: What is the government’s debt trajectory?

A: The government’s 2017 budget sets similar fiscal targets to those in the 2016 mid-year policy statement, including a primary surplus and stabilisation in the debt:GDP ratio by 2018-19. It aims to generate R28bn in additional taxes and adhere to existing spending ceilings. The 2017 budget sees public debt/GDP peaking next year at 53% of GDP, and receding thereafter.

This follows years of gradual debt accumulation, with the debt:GDP ratio more than doubling between 2009 and 2016.

Given the government’s sound fiscal track record, especially on the spending side, we expect the Treasury will adhere to expenditure ceilings, even under the new leadership. However, it will face pressures to raise public wages given that the current three-year agreement ends next year. Weaker-than-expected growth and lower than projected revenue collection, especially in light of the under-performance in 2016, pose additional downside risks.

We expect the debt:DP ratio will continue to rise to 55% in 2018-19. Our forecasts for growth, which are lower than the Treasury’s, will drive this debt accumulation. This is far below the 70% of GDP the International Monetary Fund (IMF) considered to be a high debt-risk threshold in its latest country report on SA, in July 2016. However, with a rising volume and high concentration in a few state entities, the risk of some of the contingent liabilities materialising and leading to a sudden jump in the debt ratio is also heightened.

Similarly, the IMF’s debt sustainability exercise indicated that a combination of growth, revenue, interest and currency disruption could lead to a debt ratio of about 65% of GDP. However, the low share of foreign-currency denominated debt provides a buffer against exchange rate risk.

Q: What credit strengths underpin the investment-grade rating?

A: SA maintains a number of important credit strengths that support its rating at the investment-grade level. These include deep and well-developed domestic financial markets and a well-capitalised banking sector; a coherent macro-economic framework; and low levels of foreign-currency debt. Furthermore, the deterioration in creditworthiness, as exhibited by the main drivers of the recent downgrade — that is, slowing growth and a rising debt:GDP ratio, as well as institutional erosion — has been gradual. Key institutions maintain their independence and are effective.

In collaboration with the World Bank, the Treasury has continuously improved its debt management in line with global best practices, particularly the risk management of its public debt portfolio. SA relies on a model-based analysis of costs and risks, including currency, refinancing, liquidity and inflation risk. In recent years, the government introduced five new debt portfolio benchmarks, which increase its capacity to absorb fiscal shocks. These benchmarks include keeping short-term debt maturing in 12 months as a share of total domestic debt equivalent to or below 15%, and keeping foreign debt as a share of total government debt equivalent to or below 15%. Together with liquid domestic capital markets, these improvements reduce the sovereign’s refinancing risks, and allow it to carry a somewhat higher debt burden.

Moreover, the Baa3 rating is appropriate through peer comparison, especially with emerging markets that face similar challenges such as Turkey (Ba1 negative). Besides assessing SA as having stronger institutions but somewhat lower economic and fiscal strength than Turkey, a key difference between the two is SA’s lower vulnerability to sudden event risk, either political or due to an abrupt halt in capital flows.

Q: What are the main risks to the rating outlook?

A: The main risks to the rating outlook stem from the possibility that domestic political tensions (particularly attempts to capture state institutions) will intensify in the run up to the ANC elections in December 2017, and continue into the run up to the 2019 general elections. This would heighten policy uncertainty and either dilute or slow the reform agenda, weighing further on already low investor confidence. Under this scenario, the institutions, growth and debt trajectory will deteriorate beyond our baseline scenario.

The future trajectory of the rating will depend on the government’s success in safeguarding SA’s institutional, economic and fiscal strength. Indications that the strength and independence of the country’s institutions have diminished to a greater extent than in our baseline scenario, or that the emerging policy framework has become even less predictable or has shifted in a way likely to undermine economic or fiscal strength, could lead to a further downgrade. Further delays in growth-enhancing reforms would be suggestive of such a shift.

Downward pressure could also develop if liquidity pressures begin to re-emerge at SOEs that would elicit pronounced government intervention, be it through the activation of guarantees or other measures.

Conversely, we could change the rating outlook from negative to stable if the government were to deliver on commitments that indicate the continued independence and strong policy-making capabilities of SA’s policy institutions, and which enhance medium-term growth and achieve the planned stabilisation in the government’s debt burden. A decline in the value of guarantees to SOEs would also be credit positive.