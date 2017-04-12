Economy

Finance minister explains ‘radical economic transformation’ to investors

Malusi Gigaba addresses investors at the Development Bank of SA, giving them some ‘comfort’, and confirms a special Cabinet meeting to be held on Wednesday

12 April 2017 - 15:31 PM Sunita Menon
Malusi Gigaba. Picture: THE TIMES
Malusi Gigaba. Picture: THE TIMES

A special Cabinet meeting is due to take place on Wednesday to address the recent credit ratings downgrades by S&P and Fitch.

Speaking to investors at the Development Bank of SA (DBSA) on Wednesday, Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba said: "The president’s decision to convene a special Cabinet meeting arises from the two recent downgrades and his feeling that we need to take Cabinet on board and into our confidence with regards to the implications of this downgrade."

Gigaba said investors wanted clarification on what the ANC meant by "radical economic transformation".

"What I assured them is that when we talk about inclusive growth and the package of policies, it’s exactly the same programmes that we all are concerned about — to create jobs, to address poverty, to address inequality. We want programmes that are going to include as many people who are excluded from economic participation as possible," Gigaba said, adding that there was no disjuncture between growing the economy and fostering inclusive growth.

"Everything we do must address the fundamental need to grow the economy and grow it inclusively ... because ultimately what we need is accelerated growth."

Chief economist at Investment Solutions, Lesiba Mothata, said: "The sense we got is that the finance minister, over the last 10 days, has engaged a lot of people and has planned a road show. Investors have found a lot more comfort from what’s come out of today."

BDlive

