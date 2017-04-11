Zuma’s radical economic transformation rhetoric is a lie, Zwelinzima Vavi says
Vavi says Pravin Gordhan was removed ‘so we could have nuclear’ and waste taxpayers’ money to save the SABC and capture SAA and Eskom, among other reasons
Former general secretary of union federation Cosatu Zwelinzima Vavi has lashed out at the Guptas‚ likening them to a "typical hyena family".
"We have a task to stop a march towards a kleptocratic capitalist order that is going to be governed by the predatory‚" he said. "Leaders that are linked to the first family‚ the typical hyena family. This family eats first‚ and then everyone else follows."
Vavi spoke during a panel discussion in Tshwane‚ under the theme, Is the post-apartheid state unravelling?
He referred to the President’s rhetoric of radical economic transformation as a ‘lie’ and said newly appointed Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba did not represent any meaningful transformation.
According to Vavi‚ Pravin Gordhan‚ the former finance minister, was removed "so we could have nuclear and waste the money of taxpayers to save the SABC‚ capture South African Airways (SAA)‚ so that Petro SA could be captured and used as an instrument to make money the capture of Eskom to benefit the Guptas".
While public sentiment has turned against the embattled president in recent weeks‚ another panellist‚ Andile Mngxitama‚ took a position that Zuma had recently embraced radical economic transformation that favoured black people.
Mngxitama‚ who is the leader of the Black First Land First group‚ was quick to defend the Gupta family‚ saying that they at least kept their capital inside the country‚ unlike some other wealthy South African families‚ who were quick to expatriate it.
"The South African white capital has repatriated to Europe. The Oppenheimers are no longer here‚ Johan Rupert has stolen and taken money out of the country‚" he said.
"In contrast‚ the Guptas are the localised capital — the Gupta money is here."
TMG Digital
