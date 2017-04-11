Zuma’s radical economic transformation rhetoric is a lie, Zwelinzima Vavi says

Former general secretary of union federation Cosatu Zwelinzima Vavi has lashed out at the Guptas‚ likening them to a "typical hyena family".

"We have a task to stop a march towards a kleptocratic capitalist order that is going to be governed by the predatory‚" he said. "Leaders that are linked to the first family‚ the typical hyena family. This family eats first‚ and then everyone else follows."

Vavi spoke during a panel discussion in Tshwane‚ under the theme, Is the post-apartheid state unravelling?

He referred to the President’s rhetoric of radical economic transformation as a ‘lie’ and said newly appointed Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba did not represent any meaningful transformation.