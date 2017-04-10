"The reason why is the ratings agencies simply confirmed the conditions. The downgrades don’t change things‚ they are simply saying things are bad and you need to get a downgrade‚" he said.

Roodt said the downgrades affirmed the bad news that local and international investors were certainly already thinking about.

"Still‚ having said that‚ of course what we have seen is the rand take a bit of a knock and the bond market is a little bit weaker. So certainly there will be a minor impact. It’s likely to lead to less investments‚ it’s likely therefore to lead to weaker economic growth and so on‚ but not dramatically so."

"It’s not as if we are suddenly going to go into a recession."

Roodt said other issues‚ such as rigid labour legislation‚ a lack of skills and technological advancements‚ were more likely to affect the local labour market.

"The rating itself is unlikely to have much of an impact."

His comments came after the release of employment figures by Statistic SA for the final quarter of 2016 on Friday.

The statistics show that employment increased to 9.69-million at the end of December‚ 18‚000 jobs more than the figure captured at the end of the third quarter in September.

This‚ Statistics SA said‚ was largely due to increases of 3.3% (68‚000 jobs) in the trade industry‚ 1.6% (33‚000) in business services and 1.1% (13 000) in manufacturing.

There were‚ however‚ decreases in community services of 3% (81‚000)‚ 1.8% (11‚000) in construction while mining lost 0.7% (3‚000) and transport 0.2% (1‚000).

When compared to the same period last year‚ employment is up 0.9% or 90‚000 jobs year-on-year between December 2015 and December 2016.