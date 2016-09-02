Fuel prices to fall again — but not as far as expected

FUEL prices are to fall on Wednesday next week, offering some relief to struggling consumers and businesses in SA, though the cuts are smaller than was expected a couple of weeks ago.

The following price drops will take effect at midnight on September 7:

• Petrol retail price: 18c a litre for both 95 and 93 grade, to R12.17 a litre;

• Diesel (0.05% sulphur) wholesale price: 48c a litre to R10.49 a litre;

• Diesel (0.005% sulphur) wholesale price: 49c a litre;

• Illuminating paraffin retail price: 63c a litre to R6.48; and

• Liquefied petroleum gas maximum retail price: 9c/kg to R20.01/kg.

The Central Energy Fund’s (CEF’s) estimates on August 22 were for the petrol price to fall 47c a litre and the diesel price 73c a litre in September.

September’s decreases follow a 99c a litre drop in the petrol price and a 74c a litre fall in the diesel price in August.

The CEF said in Friday’s release of the prices that the rand strengthened against the dollar, with the average exchange rate for the period July 29 to September 01 of R13.8016, compared with R14.4407 during the previous period.

Falling fuel prices could help to rein in consumer inflation, which slowed to 6% year on year in July.

However, political uncertainty is leading to increased volatility in the rand, clouding the outlook for both fuel prices and inflation.