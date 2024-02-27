Companies / Transport & Tourism

WATCH: Motus CEO Osman Arbee talks strategy after earnings setback

Business Day TV talks to Motus CEO Osman Arbee

27 February 2024 - 20:28
Osman Arbee. Picture: ROBERT BOTHA
Osman Arbee. Picture: ROBERT BOTHA

The tough economic environment has weighed on Motus. The automotive group reported a 27% decline in interim headline earnings per share, resulting in a 22% cut in its half-year payout. Business Day TV caught up with CEO Osman Arbee.

