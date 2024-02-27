Markets

WATCH: Rand holds firm above R19/$

Business Day TV speaks to Keenan Moses, forex sales trader at RMB

27 February 2024 - 20:26
Picture: 123RF/SKORZEWIAK
The rand ended last week at a four-month low, and experts cited sour investor sentiment after the national budget speech. Business Day TV discussed the outlook for the rand with Keenan Moses, forex sales trader at RMB.

