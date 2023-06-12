Companies / Transport & Tourism

Casino bosses and bookmakers in turf war over roulette betting in Gauteng

Supabets and Supaworld have been barred from taking bets on roulette

BL Premium
12 June 2023 - 19:50 Kabelo Khumalo

The Casino Association of SA (Casa), whose members are the holders of all seven casino licences issued in the country’s economic hub of Gauteng, has moved to protect its turf from bookmakers looking to play in the lucrative casino market.

Casa’s members include Tsogo Sun, Sun International, Peermont Global and Caesar’s Entertainment. The lobby group approached the South Gauteng High Court, seeking an interdict barring Supabets and Supaworld from offering fixed odds bets on the outcome of a casino game, including roulette...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.