Regulator orders Heathrow to decrease fees it charges airlines

CEO Leila Fourie says the JSE is preparing back up power and engaging with regulators should a grid failure restricts access to its trading engine
The reconfigured and enlarged cabinet, now representing Team SA, must set the pace for a way forward and will be judged by its results
The ANC says it is finalising legal action against the former Eskom CEO after he accused it of benefiting from looting at Eskom
Legal action after South Korean-built energy unit fails to operate at optimum level
Manufacturing confidence crashed in the reporting period, hit by the frequency of power cuts and poorly run logistics infrastructure
Alleged perpetrators in Iran, Syria, Central African Republic and South Sudan targeted
Playing in a league ranked in the world’s top 20 should benefit the players and the national team at a time when South Africans are finding it difficult to break through into Europe’s top leagues
Global transaction volume for in-vehicle payments expected to exceed 4.7 billion by 2026
London — Britain’s aviation regulator told Heathrow Airport on Wednesday that it will have to cut the fees it charges airlines from 2024-2026, bowing to pressure from airlines that have long said charges at the hub are too high.
The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) announced that Heathrow, Britain’s biggest airport, could charge an average maximum price per passenger of £27.49 in nominal prices over the 2022-2026 period.
Following two years of higher interim prices over 2022 and 2023, which includes a charge of £31.57 per passenger for 2023, Heathrow charges would fall to about £25.43 per passenger in nominal terms over the 2024-2026 period.
The lower fees will boost airlines such as IAG’s British Airways and Virgin Atlantic, two of Heathrow’s biggest, making the airport cheaper for them. They have long complained that fees at Heathrow, the busiest airport in western Europe, are the highest in the world.
But the CAA’s decision will come as a blow to Heathrow, owned by Spanish group Ferrovial, Qatar Investment Authority and other financial investors, which had wanted charges to rise to about £40.
"This makes no sense and will do nothing for consumers at a time when the CAA should be incentivising investment to rebuild service," Heathrow said, noting that it remained loss-making while airlines were profitable.
Heathrow said it would consider its next steps. It has six weeks to lodge an appeal with Britain’s competition regulator, the CMA, over the charges.
Heathrow has argued it needs higher fees to provide a good service, pay its shareholders returns and fund investment such as new security scanners that mean liquids can stay in bags, and a modern baggage system for one of its terminals.
Iata, the airlines’ global industry body, said Heathrow had secured a “generous settlement”, adding that the present model for deciding charges needed a fundamental review.
IAG and Virgin Atlantic said the CAA had not gone far enough in cutting charges.
“If the CAA had fully taken into account industry forecasts of passenger volumes post Covid-19, it should result in lower prices for consumers,” said IAG CEO Luis Gallego.
Both airlines said they were assessing their options.
The strong bounceback in travel since the lows of the pandemic prompted the CAA to reduce the fees Heathrow could charge in the coming years.
Improved forecasts for passenger numbers in 2023 and 2024 mean Heathrow will be able to generate higher revenue, said the CAA, which uses passenger numbers to calculate the charges.
Heathrow’s passenger numbers could recover to about 90% of pre-pandemic levels in 2023, the airport has said, but despite that it has warned it does not expect to be able to pay its owners a dividend for 2023.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Regulator orders Heathrow to decrease fees it charges airlines
Airlines such as British Airways and Virgin Atlantic have long complained that fees at Heathrow are the highest in the world
London — Britain’s aviation regulator told Heathrow Airport on Wednesday that it will have to cut the fees it charges airlines from 2024-2026, bowing to pressure from airlines that have long said charges at the hub are too high.
The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) announced that Heathrow, Britain’s biggest airport, could charge an average maximum price per passenger of £27.49 in nominal prices over the 2022-2026 period.
Following two years of higher interim prices over 2022 and 2023, which includes a charge of £31.57 per passenger for 2023, Heathrow charges would fall to about £25.43 per passenger in nominal terms over the 2024-2026 period.
The lower fees will boost airlines such as IAG’s British Airways and Virgin Atlantic, two of Heathrow’s biggest, making the airport cheaper for them. They have long complained that fees at Heathrow, the busiest airport in western Europe, are the highest in the world.
But the CAA’s decision will come as a blow to Heathrow, owned by Spanish group Ferrovial, Qatar Investment Authority and other financial investors, which had wanted charges to rise to about £40.
"This makes no sense and will do nothing for consumers at a time when the CAA should be incentivising investment to rebuild service," Heathrow said, noting that it remained loss-making while airlines were profitable.
Heathrow said it would consider its next steps. It has six weeks to lodge an appeal with Britain’s competition regulator, the CMA, over the charges.
Heathrow has argued it needs higher fees to provide a good service, pay its shareholders returns and fund investment such as new security scanners that mean liquids can stay in bags, and a modern baggage system for one of its terminals.
Iata, the airlines’ global industry body, said Heathrow had secured a “generous settlement”, adding that the present model for deciding charges needed a fundamental review.
IAG and Virgin Atlantic said the CAA had not gone far enough in cutting charges.
“If the CAA had fully taken into account industry forecasts of passenger volumes post Covid-19, it should result in lower prices for consumers,” said IAG CEO Luis Gallego.
Both airlines said they were assessing their options.
The strong bounceback in travel since the lows of the pandemic prompted the CAA to reduce the fees Heathrow could charge in the coming years.
Improved forecasts for passenger numbers in 2023 and 2024 mean Heathrow will be able to generate higher revenue, said the CAA, which uses passenger numbers to calculate the charges.
Heathrow’s passenger numbers could recover to about 90% of pre-pandemic levels in 2023, the airport has said, but despite that it has warned it does not expect to be able to pay its owners a dividend for 2023.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Britain’s Heathrow expects passengers to return in numbers
Airports and airlines gear up for busy holiday travel season
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.