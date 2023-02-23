Britain’s Heathrow expects passengers to return in numbers

Lending support to prices, Russia plans to cut oil exports from its western ports by up to 25% in March
London — Heathrow Airport, Britain's main travel hub, expects passenger numbers this year to be at the upper end of its forecasts, as demand continues to bounce back after Covid-19 restrictions despite business travel lagging.
Heathrow, owned by Spanish group Ferrovial, Qatar Investment Authority and others, expects to carry 58-million to 73-million passengers in 2023, which is about 90% of pre-pandemic levels at the upper end of the range.
Pent-up demand for leisure travel after three years of Covid-19 restrictions is driving passenger numbers, Heathrow’s CEO John Holland-Kaye said on Thursday.
“Business demand is probably the only area that is lower than we would have expected,” he said.
In 2022’s fourth quarter, 28% of the passengers were business travellers compared with 32% in the last pre-pandemic fourth quarter, he said.
“What we're seeing there, is a lot of consulting companies, banks, tech companies, who are big travellers, are pulling back on travel as they’re making the cost reductions,” he said.
For 2022, Heathrow reported 62-million passengers in line with forecasts, representing 75% of the pre-pandemic number.
The company’s annual adjusted pretax loss narrowed to £684m from the £1.27bn loss it made a year earlier, when Covid-19 travel restrictions were still in place at the beginning of the year.
In Britain, normal travel was reintroduced in March, but Heathrow struggled to keep up with demand, and 2022’s performance was affected by staff shortages and the airport imposing a cap on passenger numbers during the summer.
Asked if Heathrow would return to profit this year, Holland-Kaye, who steps down this year once his successor is appointed, said it was “unclear at the moment”. No dividends were paid in 2022 and none is planned for 2023, Heathrow said.
The airport is waiting for the UK’s aviation competition regulator, the CAA, to confirm how much it can charge airlines in coming years. An announcement is slated for March. Heathrow said it would appeal to the CMA if it believed prices are set too low.
“For any infrastructure investment, you need to pay dividends to be able to attract investment,” Holland-Kaye said.
Ferrovial is considering options for its 25% stake in Heathrow, sources said in 2022.
Reuters
Britain’s Heathrow expects passengers to return in numbers
Reuters
