WEBINAR | Realising SA's tourism potential
The battles of small businesses in this important sector are stifling the possibilities for growth. Join the Business Day Dialogues to explore how these obstacles can be overcome
SA has a tourist product of unequalled diversity, matched by few other countries. The tourism sector in SA is a driver of the economy, contributing 3.7% to GDP in 2019.
Most businesses in the sector are micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMMEs) that contribute to local economies and provide more than 1-million jobs, in particular those less skilled entry-level positions which are critical for the country’s future.
Yet SMMEs in the tourism sector face a myriad obstacles on an almost daily basis. Weak and failing public utilities, social unrest and crime (and increasingly cybercrime), exchange rate concerns and political disruption pose critical challenges to business continuity. The experience of the Covid-19 pandemic in particular has made the business case (in every sector) for a much greater emphasis on business resilience.
Join us for a discussion on how SA’s potential as a tourism destination can be fully realised with moderator Francis Herd and an expert panel:
- Joni Musabayana, country director, International Labour Organisation (ILO);
- Themba Khumalo, acting CEO & chief marketing officer, SA Tourism;
- Phakamile Hlazo, CEO, Zulu Nomad;
- David Frost, CEO, Southern African Tourism Services Association (Satsa); and
- Mandisa Magwaxaza, co-vice chairman, Satsa.
Among other questions, the event will explore:
- The most pressing resilience challenges facing SMMEs in the tourism sector; and
- The role that business membership organisations and the public sector can play in promoting resilience across the sector.
The Business Day Dialogues in partnership with the ILO
- When: November 30 from 9am-10am
- Broadcasting from: The Empire (no audience, online only)
- Topic: Tourism in SA, the impact of the last few years and how to move forward
This article was paid for by the International Labour Organisation.