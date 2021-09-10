Companies / Transport & Tourism

Kulula owner sells airport lounge as part of business rescue

Comair sells slow business lounge to FirstRand Bank for R250m

10 September 2021 - 15:16 Katharine Child
Kulula is owned by Comair. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Kulula is owned by Comair. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Comair, which operates the Kulula.com and British Airways flights in SA, has sold its slow business lounge to FirstRand Bank for R250m, failing which it was unlikely to have had capital needed to emerge out of business rescue. 

The airline. which had 74 years of unbroken flights and started out as a charter service, went into business rescue in May 2020. 

Kulula flights resumed on September 1.

Comair stopped all flights on Monday, July 5 due to longer curfews in response to the adjusted level 4 lockdown, which prohibited non-essential travel in and out of Gauteng, and low demand for air travel. But the suspension of services left it without sufficient capital needed to resume travel and left its business rescue plan under threat. 

It announced the transaction publicly on Friday. The company's creditors, however, were alerted of the deal at the end of August and are required to vote to approve the sale on September 21. 

In a notice to creditors on its website, Comair said: “following the pursuit of certain funding initiatives to ensure that the company had sufficient funding to recommence its flight operations on September 1, it has disposed of its Slow Lounge business failing which, given the severity of the level four lockdown conditions, the company would likely not have emerged from business rescue”.

The deal also includes a R250m loan from FirstRand Bank. 

Richard Ferguson, one of Comair’s business rescue practitioners, said in a statement the funding from the deal was a significant step towards the successful conclusion of the business rescue process.

“There is still work to be done, but these capital inflows, the fact that Comair is back in the skies and again earning revenue, coupled with the commitment by the investors to support the viability and sustainability of the business, all point to a positive outcome,” Ferguson said.  

Comair has also received R20m from SAA’s business rescue practitioners as part of the R1.1bn settlement of a high court damages award for anticompetitive behaviour. SAA paid an initial amount of R289m in February 2019, but the balance is payable in instalments until July 2022. However, SAA has been in business rescue delaying its payments to Comair. 

The business rescue plan has former Comair board members and executives investing fresh equity of R500m in return for a 99% shareholding.

Discovery Vitality also invested R100m as part of its Vitality reward programme linked to the airline. 

Comair will be delisted from the JSE and a new board constituted. Jobs were cut to 1,800 from 2,200 through voluntary retrenchment and early retirement.

childk@businesslive.co.za

Flying in a holding pattern as cash burns

But airline association boss predicts pent-up demand after the crisis
Business
1 month ago

Airline industry looks to tax waivers, wage subsidies to recover from Covid-19 blow

Recovery has been hampered by a slow start to vaccination campaigns in the region
National
1 month ago

Comair decries lack of government support as it extends flight suspensions

Aircraft will remain grounded due to the lockdown, with operations to resume on September 1
National
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Steinhoff says liquidation could destroy ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Naspers and Prosus crash as China hits gaming ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Sanlam mandates vaccinations but will not fire ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Investec joins Standard Bank with listing on A2X
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Aspen leaps on JSE as suitors offer to buy parts ...
Companies / Healthcare

Related Articles

Airline industry looks to tax waivers, wage subsidies to recover from Covid-19 ...

National

Comair decries lack of government support as it extends flight suspensions

National

PROFILE: Captain Phil Parsons on life as an SAA pilot

News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.