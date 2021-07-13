Comair decries lack of government support as it extends flight suspensions
Aircraft will remain grounded due to the lockdown, with operations to resume on September 1
13 July 2021 - 19:09
Comair, which operates British Airways and Kulula in SA, has decried the lack of government support and engagement before the implementation of tighter lockdown restrictions that have hampered the airline industry’s recovery efforts.
On Tuesday, Comair announced that its aircraft will remain grounded due to the health crisis and subsequent restrictions. The airline operator, which initially suspended flights two weeks ago with a planned return date of July 30, said taking the potential variables into consideration, it now plans to resume scheduled operations on September 1...
