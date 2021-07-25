National Airline industry looks to tax waivers, wage subsidies to recover from Covid-19 blow BL PREMIUM

Targeted interventions by the state such as tax waivers and wage subsidies will be crucial to revive the airline industry after it was dealt a blow by the Covid-19 crisis, says Wrenelle Stander, the newly appointed CEO of the Airlines Association of Southern Africa, the industry body that represents all carriers in SA and the region.

The health crisis has grounded many airlines throughout the world and left most employees in the sector without an income. Before the pandemic, the local industry supported close to 500,000 direct and indirect jobs and contributed 3.2% to SA’s GDP...