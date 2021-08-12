News & Fox PROFILE: Captain Phil Parsons on life as an SAA pilot For the past 16 months Phil Parsons, like many others working for grounded airline SAA, has had to look elsewhere to make ends meet. He could be in line to get his pilot job back, or he might have to look beyond SA to get into the air again

Phil Parsons, a senior captain with the grounded SAA, like many of his colleagues, is in the airline’s waiting room. There are 4,500 people with him.

From that group, only 1,000 may be re-employed when SAA takes to the air again. He hopes to be back in the cockpit, but only 40 white pilots, who once dominated that job, will be hired back. Of the 350 SAA pilots, only 88 may be retained...