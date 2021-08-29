Grindrod feels the effects of Mozambican conflict
Despite headwinds, group interim earnings rebounded thanks to commodity demand and agriculture
29 August 2021 - 17:22
The insurgency in northern Mozambique coloured the interim results for freight and financial services company Grindrod, which grappled with this and other challenges in the first half of 2021.
In its results for the six months in June 2021, Grindrod said its core business — port and terminals, logistics and the Grindrod bank — had done well despite a complex trading environment in SA and other African jurisdictions in which it operates...
