Government approves deployment of nearly 1,500 troops to fight Mozambique insurgents

SANDF personnel will be deployed between July and October at an expected cost of nearly R1bn

28 July 2021 - 20:38 Alexander Winning
Mozambique's northernmost province of Cabo Delgado has since 2017 been home to a festering insurgency, linked to Islamic State. Picture: SUPPLIED
President Cyril Ramaphosa has authorised the use of 1,495 members of the military to help neighbour Mozambique fight an Islamic State-linked insurgency, parliament said on Wednesday.

The use of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) comes regional bloc Southern African Development Community (Sadc) in June approved the deployment of troops to Mozambique to combat a conflict that began in 2017 and has killed thousands.

Ramaphosa said the SANDF personnel would be used between July 15 and October 15 at an expected cost of R984m, a letter sent to the speaker of parliament showed.

In the letter, Ramaphosa referred specifically to authorising the employment of SANDF members and did not spell out how many of those would be soldiers deployed on Mozambican soil.

The conflict in Mozambique’s northern Cabo Delgado province has displaced hundreds of thousands and brought a natural gas project led by French energy company Total Energies to a halt.

At the time, Sadc states authorised the deployment of the bloc's standby force, they did not say how many troops would be involved.

SA’s military would help Mozambique combat “acts of terrorism and violent extremists that affected the area of Cabo Delgado”, the letter stated.

Reuters 

Only if Mozambique ends Islamist attacks can gas ambitions be realised

Four months after IS gunmen overran Palma, a town housing TotalEnergies contractors, the insurgents still control swathes of territory and a key port ...
World
6 days ago

PETER FABRICIUS: Violence in Africa is a Catch-22

Tackling the political triggers of unrest is more effective than responding to them with intervention
Opinion
8 hours ago

Mozambique's narrow, fraught path out of state collapse

Recovery requires initiatives that build security and developmental alliances rather than solely rely on party and government
Opinion
4 weeks ago

What has gone wrong in Mozambique, and how can it get back on track?

Frank dialogue is needed between government, international partners and gas investors, and a starting point should be open access to facts about ...
Opinion
4 weeks ago
