Companies / Transport & Tourism

Comair suspends flights until July 30 due to Covid-19 third wave

Flights will not take place from Monday until July 30, subject to the latest surge of infections being contained

02 July 2021 - 14:10 Karl Gernetzky
Kulula is owned by Comair. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Kulula is owned by Comair. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Comair, which operates British Airways and Kulula in SA, will suspend flights from Monday until July 30, due to the third wave of Covid-19.

This follows President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement of a move to an adjusted level 4 lockdown and the prohibition on all nonessential travel in and out of Gauteng. Recommencing services is subject to regulations being eased and Covid-19 infection rates, particularly in Gauteng, being contained, Comair said.

“This was a difficult decision, but we believe under the circumstances is the right course of action for our loyal customers and employees,” CEO Glenn Orsmond said in a statement.

Affected customers with a valid ticket during the period will be able to use their ticket within 12 months without any penalty.

This is another blow for Comair, which went into business rescue in May 2020 as Covid-19 pushed the global airline industry to the brink.

It resumed flights in December, after a consortium of investors injected new equity of R500m into the airline in return for most of its shares.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Comair a step closer to taking off again

Competition authorities recommend that former board members and executives acquire the embattled airline
Companies
8 months ago

Comair to start flying again with a change of captain

Glenn Orsmond, a former joint-CEO with Wrenelle  Stander before the group ditched that model in 2019, is the new CEO
Companies
7 months ago

Acsa seeks adviser to get more out of its properties

The state-owned company wants to see how it can earn returns from its R7.7bn portfolio
Companies
4 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Sasol CFO Paul Victor quits after six years at ...
Companies / Energy
2.
SA property market is oversaturated, says RMH
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Bank of America bullish on SA stocks
Companies
4.
Tesla second-quarter deliveries could clear ...
Companies
5.
Huge Group says the show’s not over after vote on ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

Companies reel as new lockdown measures come into effect

National

Local airline industry pins hopes on pricing and flexibility as Covid ...

National

SAA: Dream venture, or delusion?

Money & Investing

NEWS ANALYSIS: The ins and the outs of SAA deal: who pays the debt and what is ...

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.