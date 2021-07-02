Comair suspends flights until July 30 due to Covid-19 third wave

Comair, which operates British Airways and Kulula in SA, will suspend flights from Monday until July 30, due to the third wave of Covid-19.

This follows President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement of a move to an adjusted level 4 lockdown and the prohibition on all nonessential travel in and out of Gauteng. Recommencing services is subject to regulations being eased and Covid-19 infection rates, particularly in Gauteng, being contained, Comair said.

“This was a difficult decision, but we believe under the circumstances is the right course of action for our loyal customers and employees,” CEO Glenn Orsmond said in a statement.

Affected customers with a valid ticket during the period will be able to use their ticket within 12 months without any penalty.

This is another blow for Comair, which went into business rescue in May 2020 as Covid-19 pushed the global airline industry to the brink.

It resumed flights in December, after a consortium of investors injected new equity of R500m into the airline in return for most of its shares.

