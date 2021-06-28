National Companies reel as new lockdown measures come into effect Alcohol and tourism sectors warn of devastation and Vinpro considers legal action against latest lockdown BL PREMIUM

Companies in the liquor, leisure, travel and tourism industries have been battered by the fallout from the latest Covid-19 lockdown measures by government, with some stocks plunging on Monday.

There are growing calls for the state to urgently introduce support packages to cushion those affected by the new restrictions on economic activity...