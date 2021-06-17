Money & Investing SAA: Dream venture, or delusion? It's a brave team that is buying into grounded national carrier SAA. The FM spoke to Takatso CEO Gidon Novick BL PREMIUM

It’s a brave team that is buying into grounded national carrier SAA. But the deal to take a 51% stake, in the first privatisation in years, has raised a raft of questions, as well as suspicion that the private consortium, Takatso, is simply a channel for government money into the purchase — something the Public Investment Corp (PIC), which owns 30% of consortium member Harith, denies. The other partner is Global Aviation, owner of start-up airline Lift. The FM spoke to Takatso CEO Gidon Novick.

Why announce a deal before the due diligence is complete?..