WATCH: What unions want for SAA

Unions have given the department of public enterprises seven days to finalise funding for the restructuring of SAA or face protracted protests.

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) and the SA Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) accuse government of delaying SAA’s turnaround plans and potentially putting the carrier at risk of liquidation.

Business Day TV spoke to Christopher Shabangu from Sacca for more detail.