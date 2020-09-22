Companies / Transport & Tourism

WATCH: What unions want for SAA

Sacca’s Christopher Shabangu spoke to Business Day TV about the airline’s turnaround plans

22 September 2020 - 08:04 Business Day TV
A man cycles past aircraft in the SAA fleet parked at OR Tambo International Airport. Picture: GETTY IMAGES
A man cycles past aircraft in the SAA fleet parked at OR Tambo International Airport. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Unions have given the department of public enterprises seven days to finalise funding for the restructuring of SAA or face protracted protests.

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) and the SA Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) accuse government of delaying SAA’s turnaround plans and potentially putting the carrier at risk of liquidation.

Business Day TV spoke to Christopher Shabangu from Sacca for more detail.

SAA flying on a wing and a prayer

State offers to pay to keep SAA aloft but business rescuers say show us the money
Business
2 days ago

LUKANYO MNYANDA: SAA debacle could be fatal for credibility of fiscal policy

Lenders won’t take kindly to the country pumping money into a crash-landed airline while it faces a yawning fiscal gap
Opinion
1 day ago

STUART THEOBALD: Hard to tell where SAA’s flight of fancy will land

Why the government is so committed to this path is the question you can never get a straight answer on
Opinion
1 day ago

SAA’s future again hangs in the balance amid scant details of rescue funding

Communication from government is a ‘clear cabinet commitment’ to provide R10.5bn
National
3 days ago

Unions threaten court action to halt liquidation of SAA and SA Express

Numsa and Saaca to approach high court if the government does not take immediate action to avoid winding down of airlines
National
4 days ago

