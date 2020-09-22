News Leader
WATCH: What unions want for SAA
Sacca’s Christopher Shabangu spoke to Business Day TV about the airline’s turnaround plans
22 September 2020 - 08:04
Unions have given the department of public enterprises seven days to finalise funding for the restructuring of SAA or face protracted protests.
The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) and the SA Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) accuse government of delaying SAA’s turnaround plans and potentially putting the carrier at risk of liquidation.
Business Day TV spoke to Christopher Shabangu from Sacca for more detail.
