WATCH: How Prasa was placed under administration

Alec Moemi, the director-general in the transport department, talks to Business Day TV about the fate of the Passenger Rail Agency of SA

10 December 2019 - 10:18 Business Day TV
Picture: GCIS
Picture: GCIS

In his weekly newsletter, President Cyril Ramaphosa reiterated that the government will do anything to save the state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

On Monday, transport minister Fikilile Mbalula announced that Prasa has been placed under administration, the board has been dissolved and Bongi-Sizwe Mpondo has been appointed administrator.

Alec Moemi, the director-general in the transport department, joined Business Day TV to discuss the issue.

