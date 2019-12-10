WATCH: How Prasa was placed under administration

In his weekly newsletter, President Cyril Ramaphosa reiterated that the government will do anything to save the state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

On Monday, transport minister Fikilile Mbalula announced that Prasa has been placed under administration, the board has been dissolved and Bongi-Sizwe Mpondo has been appointed administrator.

Alec Moemi, the director-general in the transport department, joined Business Day TV to discuss the issue.