Sun City dries out after storm wreaks havoc

Holiday resort Sun City says all its hotels will be fully operational from Wednesday after it was hit by a hailstorm that resulted in widespread damage and flooding on Saturday.

The damage comes during the resort’s busiest time of the year and just after Sun International had spent millions upgrading it. The storm damaged buildings and vehicles, and put 150 of its 1,296 rooms out of commission.

The group said the flooding at some of its hotels required the replacement of carpets and electrical wiring.

Sun International, the owner of Sun City, held off on accepting reservations at its Cabanas and Cascades hotels till December 17 and only planned to take guests at its Soho hotel, which is its main hotel fromWednesday.

“In the coming days we will be putting more rooms back into inventory, so we anticipate good progress going forward,” said Raul de Lima, Sun City Resort group executive.