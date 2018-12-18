Sun City dries out after storm wreaks havoc
All hotel rooms damaged by flooding will be ready for new guests from Wednesday
Holiday resort Sun City says all its hotels will be fully operational from Wednesday after it was hit by a hailstorm that resulted in widespread damage and flooding on Saturday.
The damage comes during the resort’s busiest time of the year and just after Sun International had spent millions upgrading it. The storm damaged buildings and vehicles, and put 150 of its 1,296 rooms out of commission.
The group said the flooding at some of its hotels required the replacement of carpets and electrical wiring.
Sun International, the owner of Sun City, held off on accepting reservations at its Cabanas and Cascades hotels till December 17 and only planned to take guests at its Soho hotel, which is its main hotel fromWednesday.
“In the coming days we will be putting more rooms back into inventory, so we anticipate good progress going forward,” said Raul de Lima, Sun City Resort group executive.
The resort’s staff were working around the clock to get its facilities such as the Valley of the Waves and pools open. “The Valley of the Waves and Sun Central restaurants, including the retail mode, are open for business and most of the facilities are up and running again," De Lima said.
Although its casino, kitchens and restaurants were operational, both the Gary Player and the Lost City golf courses were out of action. The pump house at the Gary Player course was damaged and the bridge at its fourth hole was washed away.
Though it was still too early to put a value on the damage, the group said it had insurance coverage for weather events.
Sun International said it would compensate guestswho were forced to cancel their vacation or had to return home as a result of the storm damage.
Day visitors were still welcome. “Christmas festivities are back on track. Sun City is all systems go and we invite and encourage day visitors who would like to visit the resort to do so,” De Lima said.
For a long time, the resort was Sun International’s flagship operation but has since been superseded in revenue and earnings by GrandWest, the Cape Town-based casino and hotel.
Sun City incurred an R30m operating loss for the half year to end-June.